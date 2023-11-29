MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man who officers found lying dead in the backseat of a car in Morrisville earlier this month was killed in a different area, police said.

According to the Morrisville Police Department, the body of 19-year-old Semar Barbour of Durham was discovered inside a vehicle on the 300 block of Walnut Woods Drive on Nov. 13.

Police said Barbour, who was reported missing back on Oct. 23, was murdered and then his body was dropped off in Morrisville.

“The case will be referred to the appropriate authorities for further investigation,” a news release from the Morrisville Police Department said.

Until that time, no information will be released regarding the other jurisdiction, police said.

This remains an active investigation.