Durham man pinned in car after high-speed crash in Apex, police say; 2 teens also involved

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are investigating a high-speed crash that resulted in a Durham man getting pinned inside his car on Tuesday night.

According to police, officers with the department’s patrol division saw three vehicles “traveling at a very high rate of speed” after turning from U.S. Highway 64 onto Old Raleigh Road at approximately 9:53 p.m.

Officers turned on their lights and sirens, then turned onto Old Raleigh Road to investigate. Once they turned onto Old Raleigh Road, officers found a vehicle crashed near the woods in the 1200-block of the road. Inside was a 24-year-old Durham man who was pinned in the car. The driver was able to speak to officers and was eventually extricated from the car and taken to the hospital, authorities said. His condition was not released by police.

A second vehicle driven by a 19-year-old from Apex was also stopped, and a third vehicle driven by a “juvenile” from Cary was found near where the crash happened, police said.

Officials said the crash is still under investigation, “however, excessive speed and the failure of a tire on the vehicle is believed to be a contributing factor at this point in the investigation.”

Authorities said no charges have been filed, but the driver who crashed could be facing charges once their investigation is complete.

Police would not confirm that the three vehicles were racing at the time of the crash as they’re still reviewing “physical and electronic records, and analyz[ing] forensic evidence.”