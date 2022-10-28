FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Fuquay-Varina police and other agencies in the Triangle are looking for a Durham man they say is using the stolen credit cards of victims after breaking into their cars, police said.

In a news release Friday, police said the crimes began in mid-September when a woman reported a breaking and entering of her car.

Around 3:30 p.m. on September 15, the woman exited her workplace and saw a front passenger window was broken out.

“The victim’s purse was stolen along with numerous financial cards. Shortly after, the victim started receiving alerts that one of her cards was being attempted to be used at a local Harris Teeter,” the news release said.

Then, on September 27, police investigated another car break-in with thefts of credit cards.

“Again, the suspect went to a local Harris Teeter and attempted to use the victim’s financial card,” the news release said.

Video in Harris Teeter showed the same suspect from September 15, police said.

Fuquay-Varina police partnered with other agencies that had similar thefts and identified a suspect as Pius Cletus Fontenelle. Jr., 26.

Fontenelle was charged with two counts of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, two counts of identity theft, three counts of attempt to obtain property by false pretense, and nine counts of larceny of financial cards, the news release said.

Fontenelle also has warrants in Wake, Durham, and Chatham Counties for similar crimes, Fuquay-Varina police said.