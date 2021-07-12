Durham police officer appears before judge on sex offense, kidnapping charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham police officer who was arrested last week and charged with sexual battery among other charges appeared before a judge early Monday.

Joseph A. Daniels, 35, is on administrative leave without pay following his arrest last Thursday on charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual offense, and sexual battery.

Apex police charged Daniels after investigators received a report on June 16 detailing an incident, Durham police said.

An investigative report from Apex police shows the victim is a Durham woman who is an acquaintance of Daniels and suffered an “apparent minor injury” during the incident that occurred June 4 at Daniels’ residence in Apex, the report states.

Daniel Meier, Daniels’ attorney, told CBS 17’s Bridget Chapman there was a party at the defendant’s home with seven or eight adults in attendance. Daniels’ wife and two young children were also home but the children were asleep.

“We contend there were a lot of witnesses to this. There were actually seven adults at this party. So it’s kind of dependent on what they say,” Meier said.

Some of the attendees had left but the alleged victim, Daniels, his wife, kids, and another friend stayed the night, Meier said.

The Durham Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will also conduct an administrative investigation, which Durham police said is standard procedure.

In court on Monday, prosecutors requested Daniels receive a $75,000 secured bond in Wake County and have no contact with the victim.

The defense agreed with the request.

Daniels will be processed at the Wake County Detention Center before he has the possibility of posting bond.

Daniels has been with the Durham Police Department for 10 years and is assigned to the organized crime unit.