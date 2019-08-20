Durham woman charged in Wake County hit-and-run that seriously injured teenage girl

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – A 39-year-old Durham woman was arrested Monday after a teenager on a moped was hospitalized in a Friday hit-and-run in Fuquay-Varina, police said.

Serita Monique Davis was arrested Monday evening. Fuquay-Varina police said she was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer that hit a moped driven by 16-year-old Isabella Allen.

Police said Davis fled the scene.

Serita Monique Davis.

“I wanted to hug her so bad, but I just couldn’t touch her because I didn’t know where it was going to hurt,” said mother Jenna Allen.

She said her teenage daughter was heading home from work Friday when the hit-and-run occurred. Fuquay-Varina police responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. Isabella was transported to WakeMed in Raleigh with critical injuries, police said.

Isabella was supposed to start school in a week. Instead, she’ll likely still be in the hospital recovering.

“Bella is such a fun person and always happy,” her mother said. “And she is so outgoing and artistic.”

Police said Davis is charged with felony hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury, reckless driving, and no operator’s license. She is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.

“I can understand an accident happens, but can leave a person on the side of the road that is not responding and is covered in blood — how do you just leave somebody like that,” Jenna asked.

Click here for a GoFundMe to help Isabella.

