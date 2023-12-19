RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A drug suspect crashed into a Wake County deputy’s cruiser during a chase north of Raleigh Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was initially reported around 2 p.m. when a deputy tried to stop a car near Peed Road and Peed Dead End Road, which is near Creedmoor Road and N.C. 98, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver refused to stop and took off, deputies said.

“While attempting to flee, the driver hit a deputy’s car,” the news release said.

The chase lasted about a mile after the collision when the suspect was caught at N.C. 98 and Scenic Drive.

The driver was identified as Philip Keith Spence, 59, the news release said.

There were already active warrants for Spence on felony drug charges and felony gun charges, officials said.

The deputy and Spence were checked by EMS crews at the scene, but there were no injuries.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the crash.