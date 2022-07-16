RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday evening, Wake County crews responded to a car wreck east of Raleigh near Forestville Road and Granite Ridge Drive.

New Hope firefighters helped block traffic for nearly two hours along Forestville Road in both directions as paramedics and North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene.

Troopers later told CBS 17 that the 56-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Avalanche had been driving impaired and overcorrected before hitting a tree and flipping the truck.

The trooper said the driver, of Raleigh, was the only person in the truck. He was charged with DWI and taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Neighbors who noticed the flashing lights said that they didn’t hear or see much.

Page Wages who walked over from her home to take a closer look said, “I was home, and the only thing that I heard… it sounded like a delivery truck door closing. That was it.”

Wages, who stood by her neighbor Bobbie Rouse, said that it wasn’t the first time that they’ve seen an accident in the area — neighbors told CBS17 News that it happens almost too frequently.

Photo by Mariah Ellis/CBS 17

“I’ve lived here 10 years and I have never seen cars upside down like I have on this road,” Wages said.

She said she’s noticed a recent uptick in traffic and said it’s not unusual to see accidents at least once a month along the road.

Rouse, who was unsure what caused the accident at the time, said she notices drivers traveling over the speed limit and are often times distracted.

She said she uses extra caution when pulling into her home and added, “We put our blinker on and start pumping our breaks because that’s how bad it is. And we warn everybody that moves in – -you have to be careful.”

The tow truck driver who also showed up to remove the damaged truck said they are often called to accidents on Forestville Road.

Wages, Rouse and others living nearby aren’t sure how to fix the issue but said something needs to change. They hope people will slow down, drive responsibly and use caution when driving in the area.