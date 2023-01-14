RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department arrested a suspect who hit a police SUV and fled the scene while intoxicated Friday night, according to police.

Just before 11:10 p.m., police responded to a disabled vehicle on Hammond Road near Rush Street. Police said an officer was outside their patrol vehicle assisting the driver of a disabled vehicle when the driver of a pickup truck on Hammond Road hit the police car.

The officer was able to move and avoided being hit by the truck. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

On Saturday, police said they arrested 55-year-old Reginald Rogene Morgan in connection with the collision.

He was charged with felony serious injury by vehicle, felony hit and run, driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morgan has a secured bond set at $102,000.