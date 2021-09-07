E-cigarette maker Juul to open facility in Research Triangle Park

FILE – In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo a woman buys refills for her Juul at a smoke shop in New York. The e-cigarette maker Juul Labs said Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, that it will halt sales of its best-selling mint-flavored vaping pods. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) – Juul plans to open a new facility in the Research Triangle Park area, a company spokesperson said Tuesday.

In a statement, the e-cigarette producer said it plans to continue to “advance the potential for harm reduction for adult smokers while combating underage usage.”

In June, Juul and North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein reached a settlement that will require the e-cigarette company to pay $40 million and make changes in how it does business.

In July, the Wake County Board of Education filed a lawsuit against Juul, saying vaping is having a negative impact on students that endangers them and is a burden on the school system.

The full statement from Juul read: