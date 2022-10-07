RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist died during a wreck in North Raleigh Friday night, according to Raleigh police.

The incident was reported around 7:25 p.m. along East Millbrook Road near Dantree Place, which is just west of Quail Hollow Road, Raleigh police said.

East Millbrook Road is closed in the area, according to a CBS 17 journalist at the scene. Raleigh Police said they expect the road to be closed until about 10 p.m.

A man who was riding the motorcycle died in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, police said.