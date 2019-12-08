Early Christmas event held for pediatric cancer patients at North Hills in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas came early Saturday for children battling cancer in Raleigh.

Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas hosted more than 100 pediatric cancer patients and their families in North Hills.

They had food, games, photos, carriage rides and, of course, a visit from Santa Claus. The organization has been in North Carolina for about two years.

They said events like this are essential for the kids.

“I watch these children day in and day out and the battle they’re fighting and how much they go through in this treatment process and to have a day like today where they can just laugh and smile,” said Laura Allen, executive director of Children’s Cancer Partners of Carolinas. “It’s just (to) make our hearts happy and warm and makes us fight even harder for each and every one of them.”

The event was held at the Renaissance Hotel.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now