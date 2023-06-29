KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people connected to an early morning burglary are now in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase that spanned several miles across Wake County on Thursday.

According to the Knightdale Police Department, officers were sent at around 4 a.m. in response to an alarm that went off at the Mack’s Mart convenience store on Knightdale Boulevard. Officers found nobody at the scene, but discovered that someone had broken into the business and stole several cartons of cigarettes, police say.

Video surveillance at the store captured pictures of the three suspects and the getaway vehicle, which was a white work van, Knightdale police say.

Later in the morning, the Raleigh Police Department responded at around 6:41 a.m. to the 500 block of Dennis Avenue to investigate the report of a stolen Ford F250 work van. Deputies with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area to find the stolen van, but police say it sped away as the deputies approached the stolen vehicle.

The van then led authorities on a chase through multiple jurisdictions before crashing on Interstate 440 near Poole Road. Police arrested 46-year-old Jose Velasquez, 47-year-old Merlin Knapton and 27-year-old Destinee Gantt at the site of the crash.

The stolen van was the same vehicle shown in the surveillance footage outside Mack’s Mart convenience store, and all three suspects were positively identified as the people seen in the store’s security video, Knightdale police say.

Velasquez, Knapton and Gantt were all charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony conspiracy and felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office also charged the three suspects with resisting a public officer, while Velasquez is facing an additional felony charge of fleeing to allude.