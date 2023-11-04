RALEIGH, N.C. — Saturday afternoon was the last opportunity for people to place their votes for the municipal election, early.

Tuesday is election day.

On Saturday morning, the Wake County Board of Elections office was quiet and peaceful.

That’s the way Alantra Miller, and other early voters, like it.

“Early voting is still like the best option to do instead of, you know, waiting in long lines, especially if you have to go to work or have other things to do during the week,” she explained.

Miller said it only took her about two minutes to cast her ballot at one of the four Wake County early voting locations.

“We’ve seen the signs and we just felt like, its best for us to do our due diligence and vote, and vote early,” said Miller.

She didn’t need to pick up an ID in order to comply with the new voter ID rule.

Neither did Harry and Sonya Stephens.

But the Stephens’ are concerned that the policy may make it harder for some people to show up and vote on Election Day.

“There are people who are older people who don’t drive anymore,” said Harry Stephens. ” I just think it’s unnecessary and it’s just an extra hurdle that perhaps it’s not needed. I mean, we should be trying to encourage people to vote, more people to vote instead of creating hurdles, preventing votes.”

More information on Voter ID policies can be found here.