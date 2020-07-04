Eastbound lanes of US 64 closed in Wake County due to wreck, troopers say

The crash scene along U.S. 64 in Zebulon Friday night. Photo by Tom Swift/CBS 17

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash closed the eastbound lanes of U.S. 64 in Zebulon late Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

As of 11:30 p.m. Friday, the highway was closed near exit 435, which is North Arendell Avenue. Drivers are being instructed to take exit 432, which is Lizard Lick Road, turn right, and follow Lizard Lick Road to N.C. 97. Follow N.C. 97 East to N.C. 96 North and turn left. N.C. 95 North can be used to re-access U.S. 64 East.

By midnight, one lane had reopened. Officials said the scene should be clear by 1 a.m. Saturday.

No additional information was available.

