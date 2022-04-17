RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A weekend filled with Easter, Passover, and spring break means airports filled with people.

The TSA screened more than 6.5 million travelers from Thursday to Saturday. That’s about 2 million more passengers than the three days leading up to last Easter.

Even with the busy travel holiday weekend nationwide, travelers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Easter said it was not as hectic as they expected.

Marcus Johnson and his daughter Ava flew home from spring break in Florida on Sunday.

“Actually, the airports have been surprisingly like pretty calm,” Johnson said. “You’d think that with spring break it’d be a madhouse, but we flew in service was fantastic.”

Pamela Masiura was flying back home to Atlanta Sunday evening, after spending Easter with family. She said even on the holiday weekend, her experience at RDU was seamless.

“It kind of feels like things are kind of getting back to normal, you know, I mean it’s like as much as it can be considering the pandemic,” Masiura said.

Those sticking closer to home saw higher gas prices than last year.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in North Carolina on Easter was $3.82, a $1.19 increase from a year ago, but down 31 cents from last month.