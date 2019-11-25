Eastern Wake County families still recovering from May tornado

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Up and down North Street and Church Street in Zebulon, signs of the holiday season are visible.

But for Lee Adams, he’s seeing other things around his home of more than 20 years.

“It’s been like a roller coaster ride,” Adams said. “If nothing else, we’ve learned a lot of patience.”

During the holidays, Adams and his wife are living elsewhere while still dealing with the aftermath of a powerful tornado that left its impact throughout eastern Wake County in May.

“Several houses on this street were damaged,” Adams said. “I was, by far, the worst.”

The storm caused more than $100,000 in damage to Adams’ home.

“The majority of the walls inside were cracked,” he said. “You name it, it happened.”



CBS 17 first met Adams right after the storm. He gave an inside look at the destruction around his property.

Now, six months later, it’s a different sight. Through it all, he’s looking on the bright side.

“I know that this isn’t going to be forever,” Adams said.

He and his wife are looking forward to moving back into their home.

“We’re going to have the darndest party anybody’s ever seen in this neighborhood, whenever that happens,” Adams said.

Adams told CBS 17 they’re planning on moving back into their home sometime in January.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now