State Capitol Police officer hit by vehicle after crashing on Wade Avenue, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Wade Avenue in Raleigh is closed Friday morning after a State Capitol Police officer was hit by a vehicle that slid on a patch of ice, according to Raleigh police.

Eastbound Wade Avenue at Edwards Mill Road is closed due to the crash and icy conditions on the bridge, Raleigh police said.

According to officials, that section of Wade Avenue is covered in ice and is in bad shape. Police have all lanes there blocked off.

Raleigh police said the State Capitol Police officer’s vehicle hit a patch of ice and caused her to crash around 5:30 a.m. After calling for assistance, she stepped outside and was then hit by another vehicle that hit the same patch of ice, according to officials.

According to Raleigh police, the officer has a broken limb but is otherwise OK.

At 6:20 a.m., the road was being prepared to reopen.

Police did not say if any charges will be filed in the crash.

