GREENVILLE, N.C. — Students and staff from East Carolina University will spend spring break serving others in eastern North Carolina and in Raleigh.

ECU’s Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement has partnered with local community organizations to provide opportunities for students to address a variety of social causes through the Alternative Break Experience program.

ECU’s spring break begins this weekend with classes resuming March 14.

In Greenville, ECU students on a “staycation” will work Monday through Thursday with community partners focused on nutrition.

Students will work in area community gardens and at the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, and will help distribute food in Enfield and Wilson.

Another group of ECU students will work with the N.C. Coastal Federation on oyster reef construction and nature trail maintenance in Carteret County and at a rain garden in Swansboro.

In Raleigh, ECU students will learn about citizenship by registering voters, volunteering at a local food bank and nonprofit resale store, as well as visiting the North Carolina Legislature, North Carolina Supreme Court and several museums.