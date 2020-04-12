Eerie video shows open, but empty, Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh was open Saturday — but it was deserted.

Video captured in the empty mall showed an eerie scene.

There was no one out among the shuttered stores seen in the video. The escalators that were turned off contributed to the silence.

The Budget Car Rental office was open at Crabtree Valley Mall. And, all the restaurants were open — but only for take-out dining.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, the mall has trimmed back hours — open only from noon to 7 p.m. during the week and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

