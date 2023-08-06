Raleigh police along Ingate Way in northwest Raleigh following the serious assault of an elderly woman and man. Photo by Mariah Ellis/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly woman and man suffered “significant trauma” when they were beaten and assaulted Sunday afternoon in a northwest Raleigh neighborhood, police said.

The incident was reported around 2:55 p.m. in the 5400 block of Ingate Way, which is in The Glen neighborhood of single-family homes off New Leesville Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

A Raleigh police officer told CBS 17 the pair was “assaulted physically with significant trauma.”

Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. Police also said they pair suffered “serious injuries.”

Police also said a suspect was known but was not initially apprehended. After searching for the suspect Sunday afternoon, police announced just after 5 p.m. that the suspect was in custody.

The conditions and ages of the victims were not released.

“Officers and detectives are on the scene collecting evidence and determining the circumstances surrounding this incident,” a news release from Raleigh police said.

Police added “there is no threat to the community.”