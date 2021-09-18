Elderly, immunocompromised get COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Margaret O’Connell eagerly rolled up her sleeve Saturday at the Wake County Public Health Center to get her Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

The 91-year-old said the decision to get another shot was a no-brainer.

“I’ve been more or less in quarantine for about two years now. Now I’ll be able to go out and do a few things that I haven’t been able to do and see some of my friends. But at this age you just want to be as careful as you can,” said O’Connell, a Raleigh resident.

This week the FDA recommended that the elderly or immunocompromised get a booster shot.

Margaret’s son Daniel said he plans to get his once he is allowed but for now he’s just glad his mother has an extra layer of protection.

“It will help to give her a little bit more confidence going out, she meets a lot of people especially when going to the doctor and I think that your immunities go down a bit as you get older, so we thought that it would be good to get that extra layer of protection,” said Daniel O’Connell, Raleigh resident.

Ralin Henry also stopped by to get his booster shot. He said it’s about more than just him.

“Doing the right thing saves me and I might save 100 people from doing the right thing who might save a million people who knows,” said Henry, a Garner resident.