Bedridden mom dies in accidental house fire in Raleigh, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a 71-year-old mother was killed in an accidental house fire in the 4800 block of Leven Lane early Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to the home around 1 a.m. and the woman, who they said was bedridden, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Janice Shafran, according to a Sunday evening news release. The fire started when a cigarette Shafran had fell onto an oxygen tank tube, officials said.

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Shafran’s son reported checking on her before going outside to a shed in the back of the home. While in the shed, he smelled something burning and noticed thick smoke coming from the house, authorities say.

The son told deputies he then ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911. When he returned to the home to try and extinguish the fire, he was forced back out by heavy smoke.

A Sunday evening news release said the fire began when the victim “accidentally dropped a cigarette onto a tube that was attached to the oxygen tank located next to her bed, which erupted into flames and heavy smoke.”

