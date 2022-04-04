RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An elderly woman was struck by a pickup truck as she was crossing the street in Raleigh, city officials confirmed Monday night.

The woman was hit by the oncoming truck in the 700 block of W Peace Street at approximately 9 p.m.

Officials said she was not in a crosswalk when she was clipped by the vehicle and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance unconscious.

Additionally, the driver stayed at the scene and is being cooperative with police.

Neither the woman nor the driver have been identified at this time.