RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — The future of parks in Wake County could be shaped by Tuesday’s election.

The Nov. 7 ballot in Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs, and Wendell all include proposed bonds that would make improvements to existing parks while offering to build new facilities.

Fuquay-Varina Park and Recreation Bond

In Fuquay-Varina, voters are being asked to decide on $60 million to support five parks-related projects. One of those projects includes the construction of a new 70-acre park and an indoor sports complex.

The tax implication for the bond could impact property tax by an increase of up to 8 cents. The owner of a median-priced home, estimated to be $280,106, would pay an additional $224 per year or $19 per month for 20 years.

Holly Springs Parks and Recreation Bond

A $100 million bond to support Holly Springs parks and greenways is also on the ballot.

In 2020, the town purchased a 56-acre piece of land to create Holly Spring’s first park west of N.C. 55. If voters approve the bond, the park will contain an indoor recreation center, play courts, a skatepark, splash pad, and fishing pier. Other projects include extending greenway connections and improvements to existing parks.

The town estimates the project would result in up to a 5-cent property tax rate increase per $100 valuation. The owner of a median-priced home in Holly Springs, estimated to be $375,475, would result in a monthly property tax increase of about $15.64 or about $187 a year for 20 years.

Wendell Parks and Recreation Bond

Wendell voters are deciding on two bonds.

The first, a parks and recreation bond, in the amount of $38 million. The town says it would be used to acquire, construct, improve, and expand parks, greenways, and recreational facilities.

Potential projects include a new recreation center along with improvements to Wendell Athletic Field Complex, the Buffalo Creek greenway, and a new Main Street greenway.

Wendell Transportation Bond

A $12 million transportation bond to make improvements to streets and sidewalks, and other general transportation improvements. The town said dollars could be used for an expansion of the Wendell Falls Parkway and Eagle Rock Road intersection, road widening, and other bike improvements.

If both the parks and transportation bond are approved, the town says property taxes could be increased to 6.9 cents per $100 of assessed property value. The owner of a home with average valuation, estimated to be $238,932, would pay an additional $165 a year or about $13.75 a month for the next seven years.