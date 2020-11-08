Election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is personal for Morrisville Town Council Member

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Across the nation, and in the Triangle, celebrations continue for the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. For one local leader, the win hits close to home.

Morrisville Town Council Member Steve Roa says watching Senator Kamala Harris be elected as Vice President was “emotional.”

“Never in my lifetime, as the son of immigrants from India, did I ever envision somebody from Asian descent, a Black woman in this case and Indian American woman, being elected to the second highest office in this land,” he said.

Rao is serving his third term, but in 2011 became the first Asian American elected official in North Carolina. Harris, the daughter of immigrants, will serve at the nation’s first Black and first Asian American Vice President.

“In terms of barriers, my victory was a small step for me, but a large step for the community. Today we have many Indian Americans and Asian Americans pursing office,” said Roa. “But this barrier is huge for the future generations of Americans.”

Rao calls Harris’ accension to the Vice Presidency “empowering,” for children growing up today regardless of thier race, religion, or gender.

“Now these kids growing up can say ‘I can work hard and become the President, or congressman or a governor.’ When I was growing up those things were things you could dream about, but in reality, it would not really have happened,” he said.

While Rao is celebrating the winning Biden/Harris ticket, he says there’s a lot of work to be done for the new administration including ending the COVID19 crisis and rebuilding the economy.

“I think those kinds of things will help bring the country together to heal us,” he said.