CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A new, all electric, driverless shuttle is coming to Cary.

The N.C. Department of Transportation and the Town of Cary are bringing the Connected Autonomous Shuttle Supporting Innovation program, or CASSI, to Cary’s Fred G. Bond Park.

Beginning Monday at noon the free shuttle will run a four-stop route from the Cary Senior Center to the Bond Park Community Center weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until June 2.

The NCDOT says the shuttle fits up to 8 people and runs at 12 miles per hour. It uses LiDar, cameras, and GPS technology to navigate a fixed location.

“I’m excited to see it in action and see it driving around and see it being tested out here in Cary,” said Hilary Mallar. She and Bonnie Mulder visit Bond Park often.

“I think for the kids it might be fun just to try it out but then also if people are not that well walking, I think that is a good opportunity to them to just come around the park,” said Mulder.

This isn’t the first time that CASSI has been used.

A similar shuttle was piloted at N.C. State and at the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills.