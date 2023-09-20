RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Anas Maazouzi says there are advantages and disadvantages when it comes to owning an electric vehicle.

“You save a lot of money (when it comes to) gas versus electric,” said Maazouzi. “If you’re traveling and you need to a lot of charge you have to come back to the charging station and keep charging it.”

Soon, he and the tens of thousands of EV drivers on North Carolina roads may have to deal with a new fee.

“So, the issue was how do we ensure that those that are using the roads and driving like everyone else, who aren’t paying the gas tax, are paying their fair share to maintain those roads,” explained North Carolina Speaker of the House, Tim Moore.

The final version of the state budget that rolled out Wednesday evening, lays out the additional fees for electric and hybrid vehicle owners.

EV owners will have to pay $180, while hybrid owners have a $90 fee. All of this on top of the required registration fees.

“No, it’s not going to stop me from driving the car, but I’m concerned about the tax,” mentioned Maazouzi.

According to the United States Department of Energy, there are well over 45,000 registered EVs in NC.

“At the end of the day it’s just a matter of fairness. The cost to maintain our roads should not just be born only by those driving a gasoline powered car,” Moore said.

According to the final version of the budget, this new fee would go into effect in January.

If this passes, the state could make at least $4 million.