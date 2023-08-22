RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After beginning a test in Charlotte last week, Cruise driverless robotaxi cars are coming to the Raleigh market for initial testing, officials said Tuesday.

The autonomous cars will — for now — be driven by a person as the company now expands to the 10th metro area in the United States, according to a news release Cruise, the all-electric driverless ride-hailing car company backed by General Motors.

The testing in Raleigh starts Tuesday and comes exactly a week after a similar effort started in Charlotte on August 15, the company said.

The efforts in the Raleigh area will be the “very first step in understanding Raleigh’s driving environment,” said Anna Haase, spokeswoman for Cruise.

The company did not say how many Chevy Bolt EV cars, which is the vehicle Cruise uses, would be on the roads in the Raleigh area. Haase said it is “a small testing fleet.”

Haase said the period of testing in Raleigh would be for “manual data collection to learn traffic and driving behaviors.”

In April, Cruise began operating 24/7 across all of San Francisco, with members of the public using the ride-hailing service starting during the daytime.

There have been various problems in San Francisco — the most recent being a vigilante group placing orange traffic cones on the hoods of the cars, rendering them inoperable. Just last week, Cruise agreed to cut its fleet of San Francisco robotaxis in half as authorities investigate two recent crashes in the city.

Other commercial operations are already underway in Phoenix and Austin.

Haase said the next step in Raleigh — after the cars are driven by a person — will be the cars operating in a test mode with human Cruise workers in the car. Then, after testing as completely driverless cars, will any members of the public be riding in Cruise cars.

“No, it’s not a service yet — everything we do we start small,” Haase said.

She said there is no timeline for going driverless or when people might be able to start hailing rides through the service.