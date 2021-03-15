Eligible for COVID-19 vaccine but having trouble getting an appointment? Here are some tips

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As more people become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, the next question becomes where to get one.

Since Friday CBS 17 has requested a full list of providers where the state has sent vaccine doses. We still haven’t heard back.

People are sharing tips of social media sites, such as Nextdoor.

It was there CBS 17 learned you can stop into a Walgreens and give your name and number. Some locations will call you if they have any extra at the end of the day. The time and location vary.

That’s how Leslie Samet said she got her shot Monday. She said she stopped into the Walgreens on Creedmoor Road about 12:30 p.m. They called her back just a few hours later and had an appointment available.

“It was amazing,” Samet said.

She was prepared to drive to Oxford for a mass vaccination event Saturday.

“Ultimately it ended up to be no big deal but it was hard getting here,” she explained.

Others also shared their tips.

“Got the number for UNC from their website and called in and waited for maybe an hour and a half. Got on and they were able to schedule an appointment. So once you’re on it’s fairly quick… If you wait for the website you’ll never get an appointment,” Craig Fosnock said.

“I went onto Facebook,” Lea Rutter said.

Rutter explained how she got her parents, both in their 80s, appointments. She liked every health department in their area. She found out a system crash had led to extended hours. Her parents finally got through.

“They went to the Cleveland County Fairgrounds I think about two weeks ago and had one of the drive-thru mass vaccinations,” she said.

There are also two websites to check out. The state’s myspot.nc.gov allows you to enter your zip code and a list of providers pop up. But it doesn’t appear to include all of them.

The CDC website directs you to VaccineFinder.org. It includes more providers and the specific vaccines they have. But make sure it says “in stock.” Some of those that say out of stock haven’t come online yet.