Elizabeth Warren holding first campaign events in NC, set to visit Raleigh Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina voters will get their first in-person look at Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren with events in the Triangle and Triad.

The Massachusetts senator is holding a town hall-style meeting Thursday evening at Raleigh’s Broughton High School. Earlier in the day the public can attend a Warren interview on the North Carolina A&T State University campus in Greensboro. On Friday morning, she’ll participate in a Raleigh forum assembled by groups focused on issues important to the Latino community.

These are Warren’s first campaign events in North Carolina, which is expected to be a presidential battleground state next November.

Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and former Vice President Joe Biden have all visited the Triangle over the past few months. President Donald Trump held a rally in Fayetteville in September.

North Carolina’s presidential primary is one of many scheduled for March 3 and is just three days after the key Democratic primary in South Carolina.

— CBS 17 contributed to this report

