Elizabeth Warren hosting town hall at Raleigh’s Broughton High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is making a stop in Raleigh where she’ll host a town hall at Broughton High School.
Warren will be at Broughton on November 7 with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. event.
The town hall is free and tickets are not required but “an RSVP is strongly encouraged. “
Click here to RSVP for the town hall
Broughton High School is located at 723 St. Mary’s Street in Raleigh.
Warren’s announcement comes just days after Joe Biden made a stop in Durham.
President Donald Trump made two stops in North Carolina earlier in the year – holding rallies in Greenville and Fayetteville.
