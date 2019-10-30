Elizabeth Warren hosting town hall at Raleigh’s Broughton High School

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a gun safety forum in Las Vegas. Warren proposed breaking up big tech companies in March. She garnered immediate support, even from rivals such as Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican who retweeted Warren for what he said was the first time. Cruz said “she’s right — Big Tech has way too much power to silence Free Speech.” (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is making a stop in Raleigh where she’ll host a town hall at Broughton High School.

Warren will be at Broughton on November 7 with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. event.

The town hall is free and tickets are not required but “an RSVP is strongly encouraged. “

Click here to RSVP for the town hall

Broughton High School is located at 723 St. Mary’s Street in Raleigh.

Warren’s announcement comes just days after Joe Biden made a stop in Durham.

President Donald Trump made two stops in North Carolina earlier in the year – holding rallies in Greenville and Fayetteville.

More headlines from CBS17.com: