Emergency crews working to rescue woman trapped after tree falls on car near Peace University

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Emergency crews are working to rescue a woman trapped after tree falls on car near Peace University..
Emergency crews were called to the 900 block of Halifax St near Peace University shortly after 7:30 a.m.
Duke Energy grounded two lines once they arrived on scene which were believed to be energized.
Fire department say they have talked to the woman inside the vehicle who is okay.
