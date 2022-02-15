Emergency repairs to close exit lane on I-540 east in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Exit lanes on eastbound Interstate-540 will be closed for an emergency repair Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, Raleigh officials said Tuesday.

The closure, which begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, will affect the northbound lanes for exit 16 from I-540 east to U.S. 1 north. Repairs to the water system are expected to be completed by 10 a.m. Wednesday, a news release said.

The lanes for exit 16 on the westbound side of I-540 will not be affected, officials said.

Instead of taking exit 16, drivers on I-540 east should continue to exit 18 for U.S. 401 north. From the exit, merge onto I-540 west to loop back around and re-access U.S. 1.

Construction schedules are subject to change, the release said.