Emergency road work to close portion of W. Millbrook Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A portion of West Millbrook Road will close for emergency road work Thursday morning.

The City of Raleigh’s Public Utilities Department is expected to make emergency water valve repairs between Dixon Drive and North Hills Drive. Customers should not see any impacts during the repair.

Westbound traffic will take a signed detour to Snelling Road and back to West Millbrook Road.

The closure starts Thursday morning at 7 a.m. and is expected to be completed Jan. 6 at 6 a.m.

Crews ask drivers to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays. Work will depend on the weather, officials said.

