Emergency water main break repair closes streets in Raleigh, expected to reopen Monday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh has closed multiple blocks of N. West Street in order to repair a busted water main.

The 700-1000 blocks of N. West Street between Peace and Dortch streets are closed until at least 6 p.m. on Monday, the City said.

It has advised drivers who are accessing these roads via Wade Avenue to take N. West Street to turn left onto Dortch Street, right onto Capital Boulevard, then exit onto Peace Street, and head back to N. West Street.

If drivers are entering via W. Peace Street, it is advising them to turn left onto W. Peace Street, right onto Glenwood Avenue, right onto Wade Avenue and then back to N. West Street.

Traffic delays are also expected.