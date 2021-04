RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will visit Raleigh on Friday.

The pair is expected to highlight the need for the American Jobs Plan, according to a release from The White House.

Officials say the trip is part of the “Getting America Back on Track” tour.

Additional details are set to be released in the coming days.