RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “There’s a shooting. Please now. Please now.”

That plea for help came in the first of a series of 911 calls released Monday night by the Raleigh Police Department stemming from the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh.

The next call came in 12 seconds later. The caller said they heard 3-4 shots and “saw people running” out of the restaurant.

“Looks like a conflict of some sort,” the caller told the dispatcher.

Another call came in 2 seconds later from a customer saying there were probably six or seven shots fired inside.

Thirteen seconds after that, a store employee tells a dispatcher that workers ran to a cooler and that “everybody is on the floor.”

Just after 7:46 p.m., a drive-thru employee made a call but was too shaken to talk, so a customer she had just served took over the call. The customer said the shooting happened as she was being served.

“There were like three pops,” the customer said.

Police said they responded to the shooting at the store at 9698 Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh, near the Durant Road intersection, at 7:45 p.m. that night.

Police told CBS 17 that the victim, a McDonald’s employee, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, other McDonald’s workers helped their wounded colleague to safety by taking him to the store’s cooler, a spokeswoman for the restaurant told CBS 17.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers here or anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.