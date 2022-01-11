EMS worker injured in crash involving Wake County ambulance in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An EMS worker was injured when a Wake County ambulance was involved in a wreck in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Poole and Sunnybrook roads, according to Raleigh police.

A car collided with an ambulance, police said. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time, according to police.

A photo from the scene showed heavy damage to the front of the ambulance.

The driver of the car that hit the ambulance suffered minor injuries. The EMS worker who was driving the ambulance also had minor injuries.

There was no word about how the wreck happened.