EMS worker shot during Juneteenth celebration at Raleigh park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An EMS worker was shot during a Juneteenth celebration at a Raleigh park Saturday evening.

The incident was reported just after 6:45 p.m. at Roberts Park in the 1300 block of East Martin Street, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

When police arrived they found the man, who is an EMS worker, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said his injury was a graze wound and it is not life-threatening.

“Officers and detectives are currently on scene conducting a follow-up investigation,” the news release said.

A Juneteenth event was underway at the park from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Police said anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.