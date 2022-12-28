RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The holiday season coupled with the beginning of a new year means lots of giving and receiving gifts. That also means pawn shops see a spike in business as they become the perfect place to buy gifts or even get rid of them after the New Year.

“I used to call it the bargain shopper’s paradise,” said Bob Moulton, the President of National Pawn in Raleigh.

And that’s what it is — a shop where you can find anything from TVs to musical instruments, or even engagement rings.

“That’s really where our deals are, the jewelry, our jewelry is probably 20%, 25% of the jewelry store [prices], so a $1,000 ring at the jewelry store would probably be about $250, $300 here,” Moulton said.

National Pawn is a hotspot for holiday shoppers even into the new year.

“We’ve always kind of seen that, people turning old things to cash and reusing it, or regifting things they have as well,” Moulton said.

Moulton says this year they’ve been surprised by seeing one group of shoppers more often.

“That’s a new trend, especially millennials bragging about the deals they got, and we see a lot of regular millennials and really people of all ages coming in because now it’s really trendy to get deals and to buy things secondhand,” he said.

He says ahead of Christmas, they see tons of people coming in to find the perfect gift. After Christmas come the returns.

“They’re coming in, selling, trading in for something they do want,” Moulton said.

And when the calendar changes from one year to another, Moulton says those New Year’s Resolutions of keeping a tidier home kick in for some people.

“A lot of people come and clean up their house and to sell things to us to get some extra cash because generally we’ll pay you at or above what you would sell it for in a yard sale anyway,” Moulton said.