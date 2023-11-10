RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Missing Endangered Alert for a man believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Derrick Lee Staton, 42, was last seen leaving 9920 Jamison Valley Drive on foot, according to the center. He is known to walk around Raleigh, especially the Capital Boulevard area. He is also known to frequent Bragg Street.

He is a Black man who is 5 feet 9, 150 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black pants and a black jacket.

Anyone with information about him should call C.L. Collier at the Raleigh Police Department at 919-609-2003.