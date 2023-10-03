RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Missing Endangered Alert on Tuesday for a man who was last seen at a bus stop in Raleigh.

Larry Robinson, 63, is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

He is Black, stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs 155 pounds, according to the alert. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and blue hat, a blue coat with gold trim, a blue T-Shirt, blue jeans with pant legs rolled up, and black shoes.

He was last seen leaving WakeMed Hospital at the Andrews Center bus stop possibly on a GoRaleigh Bus in an unknown direction of travel.

The alert did not give a date or time that Robinson went missing.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Officer Todd McGee at the WakeMed Campus Police & Public Safety at (919) 350-8171.