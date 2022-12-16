RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Enloe High School Principal Jackie Jordan said Thursday in a letter to school families that the school’s intercom system was hacked earlier in the day and that possibly anti-Semitic remarks and threats against the U.S. president were made over the system.
Jordan said it is unclear who made the remarks but she said the school system’s security team is investigating, and the school’s Technology Service Department was working to make sure the incident isn’t repeated
Jordan’s letter follows:
Enloe Magnet High School Families,
You might have heard that we have discovered that someone hacked into our intercom system and made offensive remarks that many of our students and staff heard earlier today.
This incident has been reported to the WCPSS Security Team, and we are working with our Technology Services department to take the necessary measures so that this does not happen again.
We cannot know exactly how many of our students and staff heard which remarks, as the reports vary. Some reports indicate that the remarks were anti-Semitic. Some indicate that the remarks included a threat to the President of the United States.
Regardless, we are working diligently with our security team to investigate and to determine who did this, and we will take appropriate action. This may include legal action, school disciplinary action, or both, depending on our findings.
I would like to offer my sincere apology to anyone offended by this atrocious act. Racism and threats of violence of any kind have no place in our school or anywhere else.
Enloe boasts a thriving and engaged community of students and families of many faiths who are respectful, loving and supportive of their fellow students and citizens of all faiths and backgrounds. We are grateful for the invaluable contributions our Jewish students, along with students of all faiths, make to our abundantly diverse Enloe family each and every day.
Thank you for your understanding that we denounce any and all racist and violent acts or threats. And thank you for your willingness to move forward as we continue to build an ever stronger, more caring and increasingly informed school community.
Feel free to contact me at the school with any questions or concerns. Thank you for your support of our school.Sincerely,
Jackie Jordan, Principal
On Friday, Jordan sent out another letter to school families to apologize “for not having been more transparent in the remarks heard over the intercom, and for not being more precise and sensitive in describing to you these very significant details.”
She also clarified the use of the word “racism” in relation to anti-Semitism in the previous letter sent Thursday.
Enloe Magnet High School Families,
I am writing to you to offer clarification and an apology for a letter you received yesterday regarding someone hacking into our system and making offensive remarks. And I would like to let you know how we are moving forward to address these issues.
First and foremost I would like to reiterate that any remarks or acts that express anti-Semitism or violence will never be tolerated at Enloe.
In the letter you received yesterday, I stated that some students and staff heard remarks that were anti-Semitic and some heard remarks that threatened the President of the United States. I later referred to the fact that we do not tolerate or condone acts or threats of racism or violence in our school community.
To be clear, anti-Semitism is not to be conflated with the term “racism,” as Judaism is a religion – not a race. But to be totally transparent, I used the term anti-Semitic because the remarks made on the intercom reportedly included a salute to Adolf Hitler, who was not only anti-Semitic but also a known and documented racist, as well.
I and WCPSS District Leadership offer our sincerest apology for not having been more transparent in the remarks heard over the intercom, and for not being more precise and sensitive in describing to you these very significant details.
A thorough investigation with the WCPSS security team has resulted in identifying the person who committed these acts. Appropriate disciplinary action is being taken.
This incident has provided our school the opportunity to address issues of diversity and what they mean for our community as we gain to seek understanding and eliminate hate for those of varying faiths and backgrounds.
In addition, anti-Semitism is, unfortunately, on the rise in our country, along with other forms of hate. We must continue to do everything we can to resist and reverse this trend.
Therefore, this morning, I addressed our students in a school-wide announcement offering an apology to all who heard these offensive comments.
I also am sharing in our weekly announcement to families that students will have the opportunity to attend Restorative Circles on Monday during lunch led by staff members who are circle-trained. This will allow students to share how this has affected them and how we can continue to support them. Counselors will also be on hand to offer additional support.
We also will be working closely with the Office of Equity Affairs to look at ways we can strengthen how we talk about and address issues of diversity and inclusion in a sensitive and respectful manner.
Feel free to contact me at the school with any questions or concerns. Thank you for your support of our school.
Sincerely,Jackie Jordan, Principal