RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Enloe High School Principal Jackie Jordan said Thursday in a letter to school families that the school’s intercom system was hacked earlier in the day and that possibly anti-Semitic remarks and threats against the U.S. president were made over the system.

Jordan said it is unclear who made the remarks but she said the school system’s security team is investigating, and the school’s Technology Service Department was working to make sure the incident isn’t repeated

Jordan’s letter follows:

Enloe Magnet High School Families, You might have heard that we have discovered that someone hacked into our intercom system and made offensive remarks that many of our students and staff heard earlier today. This incident has been reported to the WCPSS Security Team, and we are working with our Technology Services department to take the necessary measures so that this does not happen again. We cannot know exactly how many of our students and staff heard which remarks, as the reports vary. Some reports indicate that the remarks were anti-Semitic. Some indicate that the remarks included a threat to the President of the United States. Regardless, we are working diligently with our security team to investigate and to determine who did this, and we will take appropriate action. This may include legal action, school disciplinary action, or both, depending on our findings. I would like to offer my sincere apology to anyone offended by this atrocious act. Racism and threats of violence of any kind have no place in our school or anywhere else. Enloe boasts a thriving and engaged community of students and families of many faiths who are respectful, loving and supportive of their fellow students and citizens of all faiths and backgrounds. We are grateful for the invaluable contributions our Jewish students, along with students of all faiths, make to our abundantly diverse Enloe family each and every day. Thank you for your understanding that we denounce any and all racist and violent acts or threats. And thank you for your willingness to move forward as we continue to build an ever stronger, more caring and increasingly informed school community. Feel free to contact me at the school with any questions or concerns. Thank you for your support of our school. Sincerely,

Jackie Jordan, Principal

On Friday, Jordan sent out another letter to school families to apologize “for not having been more transparent in the remarks heard over the intercom, and for not being more precise and sensitive in describing to you these very significant details.”

She also clarified the use of the word “racism” in relation to anti-Semitism in the previous letter sent Thursday.