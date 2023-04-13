RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) — A Triangle-based organization has been selected by the Biden-Harris Administration to receive millions in funding, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said Thursday.

Research Triangle Institute, also known as RTI International, is an independent, nonprofit institute that provides research, development and technical services to government and commercial clients worldwide.

In partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy, the EPA announced that RTI International and 16 other organizations will split $177 million in funding. These dollars will go toward helping “underserved and overburdened communities across the country access funds from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, including historic investments to advance environmental justice,” the announcement said.

“We know that so many communities across the nation have the solutions to the environmental challenges they face. Unfortunately, many have lacked access or faced barriers when it comes to the crucial federal resources needed to deliver these solutions,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan, who previously served as the secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality, said. “Today we’re taking another step to break down these barriers.”

The EPA’s announcement also designated RTI International as one of 14 Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers in the country.

Each of these centers, the EPA said, will receive at least $10 million to remove barriers and improve accessibility for communities with environmental justice concerns.

The other three organizations chosen will be providing additional assistance across the country, with particular capacity to assist Native American Tribes, the EPA said.

Dr. James Harrington, research chemist at RTI and Dr. Janelle Armstrong-Brown, research public health analyst at RTI told CBS 17 a few details about what the federal funds will go toward.

For starters, the southeastern U.S.—which makes up Region 4 of the EPA—will benefit from the work made possible by these funds.

The region, they said, has a “diverse racial and socioeconomic makeup and several environmental challenges that disproportionately impact underserved communities and communities of color.” The states in this region include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and six Native American Tribes.

Some of the environmental challenges faced in the region, the experts said, include low air quality, clean drinking water, coastal flooding because of climate change, access to healthy food and living spaces and access to resources to address these issues.

The partnership that RTI International will create using federal funds is named “REACT4EJ” — that stands for the Resource for Assistance and Community Training in Region 4.

Additionally, REACT4EJ will be jointly led by RTI’s experts in the environment and in transformative research for equity. REACT4EJ also builds upon a strategic partnership between RTI and NCCU – the Center for Applied Research in Environmental Sciences (CARES) – that supports health and environmental justice research.

REACT4EJ is set to be “a collaborative partnership between eight universities across the Southeast and one nonprofit organization.” Those will include the University of Kentucky, University of Memphis, Jackson State University, Alabama A&M University, Florida A&M University, University of Georgia, the University of South Carolina and North Carolina Central University, with a coordinating office located at RTI International.

“RTI and our partners will develop training programs to offer community organizations and leaders to help them to access federal funds to address environmental justice concerns,” RTI also told CBS 17.

REACT4EJ will also connect these organizations and leaders with government officials and subject matter experts in climate resilience, alternative energy technologies, environmental exposures, etc. by holding listening sessions and networking events in rural and remote areas.

“We will also support groups and individuals with limited English proficiency to navigate the complex federal grant application systems,” Dr. Harrington and Armstrong added.

“Our network’s partnerships and efforts will help provide money to under-resourced, under-served communities and help them to develop the skills to address environmental injustices in the long-term and live longer, healthier lives.”