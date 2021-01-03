Epic Games to buy Cary Towne Center for future headquarters

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Triangle-based video game company will make a Cary mall its new headquarters, the company announced Sunday.

Epic Games will move to Cary Towne Center and make the 87-acre location its new campus by 2024, according to a news release from the video game maker.

Epic will buy the 980,000 square foot property from two companies that purchased it in January 2019 “in a distressed sale,” the news release said.

Epic has been based in Cary for 20 years. Until the move to the new headquarters the company will remain at its current location at Crossroads Boulevard, the news release said.

In Feb. 2020, plans were announced that Cary Towne Center will be getting a face-lift in the form of a new multi-million dollar indoor sports complex. It’s unclear how that project might be affected.

In the announcement Sunday, Epic Games said it is “working with the Town of Cary on its development and exploring ways some of this property might be used by the community.”