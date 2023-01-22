RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Covered with umbrellas and raincoats, about a dozen activists in Raleigh didn’t let the weather stop them Sunday from bringing attention to some of the world’s most dangerous weapons.

“Nuclear weapons don’t have Democrat or Republican written on the warhead,” said Joe Cicero, with North Carolina Peace Action. “They’re an equal opportunity killer.”

Armed with a replica of a nuclear bomb and signs with their messages, they made their voices heard.

Sunday’s date is significant, as it’s nearly 62 years to the day since two nuclear bombs were accidentally dropped in North Carolina. Activists say those scary accidents happen more than you think.

“We’ve almost accidentally launched them because of things like a computer malfunction, a bad circuit, bad radar, a flock of birds flying in front of the radar,” Cicero said.

And that’s one of the reasons why activists say the United States needs to stop producing these weapons. Besides the accidental launches or drops, protesters said the weapons are just too dangerous for the entire world.

“One submarine can destroy an entire country, like either Russia or China, so one submarine has enough nukes to destroy an entire country,” Cicero said. “And we have 14 of those submarines.”

They say it’s not a choice for them to get involved now, but rather a moral obligation.

“A lot of people are focused on climate change, as they should be, but nuclear war, accidental nuclear war especially, is something that we need to talk about and need to resolve,” Cicero said.

They say they’ve been lobbying Congress for years now, and have no plans on stopping until every country across the globe puts nuclear weapons to rest.