RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Country music singer Jake Owen will perform during the first intermission Saturday at the NHL Stadium Series, the league said Tuesday.

Owen, a multi-platinum selling performer, will take the “TikiTonkthemed stage on the field to reflect the styles of some of his biggest hits. His performance will be televised live as part of the game broadcast,” the NHL said.

Known for his laid-back style, Owen’s hits include “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “American Country Love Song” and “Alone with You,” His most recent album, “Greetings From…Jake” had three No. 1 hits — “Made For You,” “Homemade” and “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)”, as well as, the top five hit “Down to the Honkytonk.”

The Stadium Series between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes starts at 8 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium.

