RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major building on NC State University’s campus, Poe Hall, was closed down due to concerns of environmental contaminants (PCBs) in November.

On Monday, the university put out a statement about what comes next for those impacted by the closure and how they can get back some of their essential items from classrooms and offices.

Students and faculty who have items in the building that are needed to “successfully start and complete the spring semester,” can now formally request that they be recovered. The university said these items must be essential for teaching, research or administrative operations and can include textbooks, teaching materials, recruitment and donor materials, laptops, monitors and personal technology items.

There are now two online request forms — one for the College of Education and another for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences — that can be filled out to make such requests.

NC State said it will evaluate all requests and do its best to fulfill them in the coming weeks.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the university will have each item retrieved and cleaned under the guidance of the environmental consultants before it is returned to you,” the statement said.

As for the broader issue, the university said it has no plan for a full clean-out of Poe Hall at this time and access to it continues to be limited.

