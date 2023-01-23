Current state of intersection up for a possible roundabout project at NC-98 and Moores Pond Road. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The NCDOT is looking for input on a roundabout project at a Wake County Intersection.

The Department of Transportation is looking to add a roundabout to the intersection at NC-98 and Moores Pond Road in Wake Forest.

Officials say the goal is to make things safer for drivers and help with congestion. Congestion is something John Barnes says he’s seen a lot of at the intersection in the evenings. He points to more growth in the area.

“I reckon because of the building and the subdivision…more people coming in,” said Barnes.

The NCDOT is hoping the roundabout will help prevent the number of crashes.

In 2019, the department did a safety report on the intersection and found between November 2013 and October 2018 there were 42 crashes with a combined 77 injuries.

It’s not the only intersection that they’ve put in the area.

Just down the road, there is already a roundabout at Wait Avenue and Zebulon Road. Barnes says it’s helped a lot.

“Traffic would be backed up all four ways because they had a four way stop there. You just couldn’t get through. A lot of times you have to go around but no you can just keep right on flowing,” said Barnes.

If they were to move forward with the project, it would cost about $1.3 million with construction expected to start in spring 2024. According to the NCDOT website, the funding and project timeline are subject to change.

A meeting for public feedback takes place in Wake Forest on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at New Life Church, located at 6900 Zebulon Road.

If you can’t make the meeting, the NCDOT is taking input until February 9. Comments or questions can be sent by email to NC98-MooresPond-Roundabout@publicinput.com.

What to know more? Here’s the NCDOT’s information page on the project.