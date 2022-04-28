RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two weeks after a major fire displaced 26 people in a Raleigh Apartment complex, neighbors have now said although the temporary help from Red Cross helped, they are still struggling.

One neighbor told CBS 17 on Thursday that it has been hard finding a new place to live with the current high demand in the market and high rent prices.

Barry Porter is the Regional CEO for American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina and said after a fire, the families displaced are the ones impacted the most.

“The fire department is there to save lives and property. They roll up their equipment and go home, or go back to the station anyway, and the family is sort of lost,” Porter said.

He said in the U.S., fires are the most common disasters to occur.

In the eastern part of the state, North Carolina has 4-of-5 families get displaced after a fire on average.

But thanks to a partnership with the local fire department, 1,100 volunteers are always ready to lend a helping hand.

“Food, clothing, shelter, mental health support — those are the first things, for the 3 to 7 days (following the fire), that the family is going to need. Where can I go? Where can I stay? Then it’s that road to recovery,” Porter said.

But it’s the recovery process that takes a toll on a lot of families. Most families receive assistance for the first few days, or week, but every fire and circumstance is different depending on the resources.

“It really comes down to we’ll be there with the family with direct financial assistance. Then, we’ll be working with them (and) with the community, other organizations and referrals and connectivity,” he said. “And then helping the family to understand they also have to take direct steps to recover themselves.”

Additionally, Porter said a lot of people can prevent fires by making sure they have working smoke detectors and working extinguishers nearby.

At this time, the Raleigh Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire off of Melvid Court.